Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a 48-year-old in connection to several recent thefts of power cords and display-related items throughout Cedar Rapids.

In the last week, several power cords lighting up holiday displays in Greene Square and the NewBo areas went missing. Investigators say that video evidence indicates Scott Clark of Cedar Rapids stole them.

Clark was charged with:

3 counts of Theft in the 5th Degree

Criminal Mischief

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

