Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Scott Clark
Scott Clark(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a 48-year-old in connection to several recent thefts of power cords and display-related items throughout Cedar Rapids.

In the last week, several power cords lighting up holiday displays in Greene Square and the NewBo areas went missing.  Investigators say that video evidence indicates Scott Clark of Cedar Rapids stole them.

Clark was charged with:

  • 3 counts of Theft in the 5th Degree
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Duchess and Mi Amor
A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Kraig Paulsen says there's room for legislators to enact more tax cuts in the 2024 legislative...
Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts
A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter