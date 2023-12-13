Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office drops off toys for local church’s Toys for Tots drive

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A church in Buchanan County is holding a toy drive Wednesday, and the sheriff’s office is helping to make sure there are plenty of toys.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office shared images of the toys being dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“For the last four weeks, the employees at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have been accumulating toys and other items for the First Presbyterian Church’s annual Toys for Tots toy drive,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Yesterday, we gladly dropped off our contributions to the church in preparation for this event.”

The sheriff’s office said many different people, organizations and businesses contributed the toys for the drive.

People in need of gifts for children can stop by the church during the toy drive Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, at 115 6th Avenue Northwest in Independence.

Anyone with questions can contact the church at (319) 334-3523.

