Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Alaina Erazo-White was last seen in Waterloo in early September and is described as 5′02, 120 lbs. and as having waist-length hair at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

