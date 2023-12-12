Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Waterloo man arrested after injuring baby

A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.
A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 6th, 2023, police were made aware of an 8-week-old baby with suspicious injuries at Allen Hospital.

Officials say a child came into the hospital with deep scratches to its face, injuries inside his mouth, hemorrhages to both eyes, and a broken arm. The child was transferred shortly after to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. There they also determined that there was a posterior break of a rib, and a broken toe.

Following an interview with police, Devin Toler of Waterloo was arrested. Toler stated that he remembers swaddling the baby and feeling his arm “crack” but thinking it was normal.

Toler was charged with:

  • Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury
  • Child Endangerment - Multiple Acts

A no-contact order was set between the child and Toler. A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’

Latest News

At approximately 1:30 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Raod NE as part of an...
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids home
Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)
Grundy County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners
Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners
Multiple firetrucks responded this morning to a fire at the Long John Silver's on Williams...
Multiple fire trucks respond to fire at Cedar Rapids Long John Silver's