Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Variety the Children’s Charity holds two-day radiothon

Variety the Children's Charity is holding the first day of their “Two Days of Compassion” radiothon event Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Variety the Children’s Charity is holding the first day of their “Two Days of Compassion” radiothon event Tuesday morning.

The event raises money for the Variety Compassion Fund, which benefits critically ill children and their families.

The fund helps families with sick children by providing them gas cards, food, and help with bills.

The radiothon runs Tuesday and Wednesday on 104.5 KDAT. People can call 319-364-6400 during the radiothon to donate, or donate through Venmo @VarietyIowa or online at varietyiowa.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
A truck driver in Wall Lake is still missing, two weeks after investigators found his...
Iowa truck driver still missing two weeks later

Latest News

An investigation is underway to figure out what caused a house fire that killed a child and...
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
The University of Iowa Hawkeye marching band will perform at both the pre-game and halftime...
Hawkeye Marching Band members thankful to perform halftime at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
A nativity scene in Toledo is at the center of a controversy.
Toledo moves nativity display after complaint about separation between church and state
The Iowa Children's Museum is looking for nominations for exceptional teachers.
Children’s Museum taking teacher award nominations