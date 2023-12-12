Variety the Children’s Charity holds two-day radiothon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Variety the Children’s Charity is holding the first day of their “Two Days of Compassion” radiothon event Tuesday morning.

The event raises money for the Variety Compassion Fund, which benefits critically ill children and their families.

The fund helps families with sick children by providing them gas cards, food, and help with bills.

The radiothon runs Tuesday and Wednesday on 104.5 KDAT. People can call 319-364-6400 during the radiothon to donate, or donate through Venmo @VarietyIowa or online at varietyiowa.com.

