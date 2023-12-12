Toledo moves nativity display after complaint about separation between church and state

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - A nativity scene in Toledo is at the center of a controversy.

The display has appeared on the front lawn of the Toledo Fire Department during the holiday season for about fifteen years now.

Last week, The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to city officials requesting the nativity scene be removed from government property. The letter said the display violated the laws requiring the separation of church and state.

“We write to request that the City remove this nativity display from public property out of respect for the First Amendment and the diversity of the Toledo community.”

Right after the letter was sent, the nativity scene was moved to private property, the yard of a retired firefighter a couple of hundred feet away.

However, many in the town want to see the display reinstated in front of the Fire Department.

About 75 people were at Toledo’s City Council meeting on Monday night, all of them in support of finding solutions that would put the nativity back in its traditional spot.

“I get the separation of church and state. I mean, that’s, you can’t question that. It’s just— it took everybody by surprise,” said Mayor Brian Sokol.

“Majority rules. That’s right, ladies,” said Dawn Hoskey, who spoke during the City Council meeting. “The majority should be able to say what it is we want.”

However, according to the Foundation attorney who sent the letter, majority rule is exactly what they try to protect people from.

“The Bill of Rights was written to protect the minority from majority rule,” said Sammi Lawrence with the Freedom from Religion Foundation. “Just because a lot of people, or the majority of people, want something doesn’t mean that that something is necessarily constitutional or the best policy choice.”

The Foundation sent the letter after getting a complaint from a man named Justin Scott, who lives in Iowa but is not a resident of Toledo.

However, Council member Terry Goodhart said, after the letter, officials heard from others.

“Our EMS Director said that he has had some—I don’t know how to say this—persons of not-Christian religion, in Toledo, come down and talk to him,” said Goodhart.

But the majority, at least at Monday’s meeting, said they wanted to protect their small town’s tradition and practice freedom in the way they understood.

“How long has Toledo been here? And how long have we been doing the things we do?” said Hoskey. “We don’t want to be told what to do.”

The mayor said his goal is to reinstate the display at the Fire Department in a way that complies with the law. The issue was tabled for the next City Council meeting, so Toledo’s city attorney has time to review the matter and see what the city’s options are.

