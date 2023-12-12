Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids home

At approximately 1:30 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Raod NE as part of an...
At approximately 1:30 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Raod NE as part of an ongoing police investigation.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Raod NE as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Officials say that after evaluating the scene, the Hazardous Devices Unit was brought in. The unit found a device in the home. It was ultimately rendered safe.

The investigation involves various law enforcement agencies and is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’

Latest News

Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)
Grundy County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.
Waterloo man arrested after injuring baby
Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners
Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners
Multiple firetrucks responded this morning to a fire at the Long John Silver's on Williams...
Multiple fire trucks respond to fire at Cedar Rapids Long John Silver's