Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Raod NE as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Officials say that after evaluating the scene, the Hazardous Devices Unit was brought in. The unit found a device in the home. It was ultimately rendered safe.

The investigation involves various law enforcement agencies and is ongoing.

