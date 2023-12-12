Show You Care
Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monona Police Department has recovered a series of Christmas decorations that were stolen from a heist that took place over several towns last weekend.

After returning many of the stolen decorations to their rightful owners, officials are now looking to identify the owners of the remaining decorations so they too can have their decorations returned to them.

All of the photos below are missing their owners:

Officials looking to return stolen holiday decorations to owners(KCRG)

If they belong to you, please call Monona Police at (563) 539-4400 or stop by city hall during business hours.

The ones shown uninflated are unfortunately broken.

Police say they believe all the culprits involved in the thefts were located and identified, as juveniles from out of town.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

