Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Looks like a continuing pattern of quiet and mild weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes the weather in Iowa changes rapidly, but sometimes it does not.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Generally, we have been stuck in a milder and drier-than-normal pattern since spring. There is no sign of this changing anytime soon. More separable air is in place right now, and it is warm for the end of the week. This brings the 30s into the middle 40s for highs.

There are very few chances for rain or snow in the forecast in the next week. And our long...
There are very few chances for rain or snow in the forecast in the next week. And our long term outlooks favor drier than normal conditions through Christmas Eve.(KCRG)

There will be some clouds from time to time but a lack of precipitation to fall. Right now, the chances of a white Christmas in eastern Iowa are dwindling fast. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police: Missing teen located
Citrus Bowl Logo
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Evening, December 11th
Highs today will reach the low 40s for many in eastern Iowa with a mostly sunny sky overhead....
Quiet and seasonal this week, very few rain or snow chances coming up
The week ahead will be quiet and seasonal without concern of impactful weather and...
First Alert Forecast