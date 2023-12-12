Looks like a continuing pattern of quiet and mild weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes the weather in Iowa changes rapidly, but sometimes it does not.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Generally, we have been stuck in a milder and drier-than-normal pattern since spring. There is no sign of this changing anytime soon. More separable air is in place right now, and it is warm for the end of the week. This brings the 30s into the middle 40s for highs.

There are very few chances for rain or snow in the forecast in the next week. And our long term outlooks favor drier than normal conditions through Christmas Eve. (KCRG)

There will be some clouds from time to time but a lack of precipitation to fall. Right now, the chances of a white Christmas in eastern Iowa are dwindling fast. Have a great night!

