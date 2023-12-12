Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

How often do tornadoes occur during December in Iowa, Illinois?

Top Stories: December 12, 2023
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Tornadoes causing destruction, injuries and deaths in Tennessee have dominated the national headlines over the last few days.

On Dec. 9, more than two dozen tornadoes were reported across the state (the actual account will likely be less than that when storm surveys are complete.

According to data between 1998 and 2022, Tennessee averages two tornadoes during the month of December.

The average number of tornadoes in December is similar in Iowa and Illinois.

Iowa averages three tornadoes per year, while Illinois averages two.

Just two years ago on Dec. 15, 2021, a tornado outbreak spawned 63 tornadoes across Iowa; the most tornadoes ever in a single day in the state

Prior to 2021, only five tornadoes had been reported during the month of December in Iowa. Illinois has had 93 total tornadoes during December, according to records from 1950-2022.

The tornadoes in Tennessee last weekend and the tornado outbreak in Iowa two years ago serve as a reminder that tornadoes can happen any time of day, any day of the year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
A truck driver in Wall Lake is still missing, two weeks after investigators found his...
Iowa truck driver still missing two weeks later

Latest News

Top Stories: December 12, 2023
Top Stories: December 12, 2023
An investigation is underway to figure out what caused a house fire that killed a child and...
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
The University of Iowa Hawkeye marching band will perform at both the pre-game and halftime...
Hawkeye Marching Band members thankful to perform halftime at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson shows the trends in temperatures we're...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, December 12