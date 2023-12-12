Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal

Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.(Gatorade)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Caitlin Clark has signed another NIL deal, this time with sports-drink company Gatorade.

In a press release, the company said Clark is the fourth collegiate athlete to join the Gatorade roster and just the second college basketball player.

Clark will be seen in the “You Can Too” digital-only commercial spot meant to inspire the next generation of athletes.

“I’m still that girl from Iowa, but now it’s my turn to inspire… If we can draw 56,000 fans, you can draw 57,” she says in the spot, referencing the record-breaking crowd for a women’s basketball game that attended the “Crossover at Kinnick” game in October.

Part of the deal includes Gatorade committing $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

Clark was also the first college athlete to join State Farm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
A truck driver in Wall Lake is still missing, two weeks after investigators found his...
Iowa truck driver still missing two weeks later

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’
Tarris Reed Jr.'s 19 points leads Michigan's hot 2nd half, Wolverines top Iowa 90-80
Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. drives to the basket past Iowa forward Owen Freeman, right,...
Tarris Reed Jr.’s 19 points leads Michigan’s hot 2nd half, Wolverines top Iowa 90-80
The University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band announced on Sunday they will be performing both...
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl