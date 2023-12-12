Show You Care
"To get to play our shows one last time together is just so meaningful." - Univ. of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band members thankful to perform halftime at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The sounds that fill Kinnick Stadium will soon make their way to Orlando, Florida along with the Hawkeye’s opposing team’s band from the University of Tennessee. But getting the opportunity to perform both pre-game and halftime of the Cheez-It Citrus bowl was a journey in itself for those musicians.

“We really just felt like all the work we had put in over the season, to all of the sudden, last minute to hear we wouldn’t get to showcase it was very disappointing for us,” said 4th Year Marching Band Member Nick Feingold.

Originally, they were set to play during pre-game, while a guest artist would perform at halftime. That decision sparked criticism - with an Iowa marching band alum posting a petition online calling for bowl organizers to change their decision.

“The band as a whole, we had conversations about you can absolutely advocate for this, put your voice out there and be polite and classy, but let people know what you think about it,” said Feingold.

In just days, their efforts had spread across social media. And by Sunday morning, the decision was made to allow both bands to perform pre-game and halftime.

“I honestly think it was significantly more to do with the power of our movement being about the support from our fans and family and all the people who love seeing us at every game,” said Feingold. “To get to play our shows one last time together is just so meaningful. Our pre-game has so much history behind it and so much emotion when we play it even on the first game day, especially the last though.”

Representatives with the Cheez-It Citrus bowl say they are glad all parties were able to arrive at a resolution.

Both marching bands will get time to perform after Gavin DeGraw.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

