Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider

The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their 2023 federal income tax returns next year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their 2023 federal income tax returns next year.

According to the IRS, here’s what’s new and what to consider before filing next year:

IRS Online Account enhancements

Taxpayers and Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) holders can now access their Online Account.

The online portal allows taxpayers to view, approve and electronically sign power of attorney and tax information authorizations from their tax professional.

Avoid refund delays and understand refund timing

Several factors can affect the timing of a refund after the IRS receives a tax return.

The IRS reminds taxpayers not to rely on receiving a 2023 federal tax refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Last quarterly payment for 2023 is due on Jan. 16, 2024

Taxpayers may need to consider estimated or additional tax payments due to non-wage income from unemployment, self-employment, annuity income or even digital assets.

The Tax Withholding Estimator on IRS.gov can help wage earners determine if there’s a need to consider an additional tax payment to avoid an unexpected tax bill when they file.

Understand energy-related credits

Anyone who bought a vehicle in 2023 should review the changes under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to see if they qualify for the credits for new electric vehicles purchased in 2022 or before or the new clean vehicles purchased in 2023 or after.

To claim either credit, taxpayers will need to provide the vehicle’s VIN and file Form 8936, Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, with their tax return.

If taxpayers made energy improvements to their home, tax credits are available for a portion of qualifying expenses.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 expanded the credit amounts and types of qualifying expenses.

To claim the credit, taxpayers need to file Form 5695, Residential Energy Credits, Part II, with their tax return.

The Get ready page on IRS.gov outlines steps taxpayers can take now to make filing easier in 2024.

