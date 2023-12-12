Show You Care
Former Iowa police officer sentenced to 15 years for exploiting teen in ride-along program

A judge sentenced a former Iowa police officer to 15 years in prison for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a minor he met while investigating a sex offender.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Iowa police officer to 15 years in prison for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a minor he met while investigating a sex offender.

Iowa Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday sentenced former Clarksville officer Michael William Tobin, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Prosecutors said Tobin, 35, met a teenager while investigating a sex offender who had offered minors alcohol and cigarettes for nude photos of themselves.

Tobin had sex with the teen after she joined the department’s ride-along program in 2021. He then exchanged nude photos with her, had her ask for naked photos of one of her friends, and showed her photos of other nude teenagers that were evidence in another criminal investigation.

A jury found Tobin guilty in October. Tobin resigned from his job as a Clarksville lieutenant in 2022.

During the sentencing hearing, victims said they hoped Tobin’s time in prison would remind police that they would be held accountable for abuse of power.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

