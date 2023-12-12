Show You Care
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver's in Cedar Rapids

Top Stories: December 12, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Long John Silvers in Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning.

In a press release, firefighter said they were called to the fire in the 2600 block of Williams Boulevard Southwest at about 8:20 a.m.

Firefighters said crews could see smoke coming from several upper-level locations.

After they enter the restaurant, they said they found the fire in the kitchen area and quickly extinguished it.

No one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning.(Cedar Rapids Fire Department)

