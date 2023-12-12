Embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay to stay as president

(CNN) - Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay appears to be staying put.

The University’s highest governing body, the Harvard Corporation, signaled she will remain at the helm of the university in a unanimous statement of support.

The board said it believes Gay is the right leader to help the community heal.

Harvard leaders have faced calls to fire Gay over last week’s congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus.

But there’s also been an outpouring of support from hundreds of faculty and alumni.

