Eastern Iowa Airport approved to purchase land with high levels of PFAS in groundwater

The Cedar Rapids Airport is buying a property to its south - and it's paying quite a bit more than it's worth to make it happen.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport will purchase a residential property just south of the airport.

In 2020, a University of Iowa professor tested multiple water wells surrounding the Eastern Iowa Airport. He was looking for PFAS in groundwater after hearing about similar situations in other states.

”Lots of other states have had issues with private wells near particular sources we know PFAS has been used, so airports in other states have had similar challenges with PFAS leaving the property and being president in wells for consumers near the airport,” David Cwiertny, professor at the University of Iowa said.

David Cwiertny and a team tested 23 wells in 2020 between Linn and Johnson County. 14 overall tested positive for levels of PFAS. The property that was approved to be bought Monday had the highest level of PFAS recorded.

”I have not seen other higher reported levels in drinking water in Iowa,” Cwiertny said.

The property approved for purchase Monday was one of the ones his team tested.

The property was one of the 14 that tested positive for levels of PFAS.

Although the airport is owned by the city of Cedar Rapids, the airport’s spokesperson says no local property taxes flows to the airport.

Officials with the airport did say it planned all along to purchase this property, and that the PFAS in the groundwater was just a secondary motivator.

”The property that the commission took action to purchase today at our monthly commission meeting has been a property of interest to the airport for decades. It’s been in our airport master plan to purchase essentially if you take from the airport fence line on the southside all the way to Walford Road, the airport has an interest in owning that property,” said Marty Lenss, director of the Eastern Iowa Airport.

The airport bought the property for 1.1 million dollars, which is about 43 percent above the property’s assessed value.

Lenss attributed the PFAS in the groundwater to the firefighting foam airports all around the country were told to use by the federal government. Now, the airport is switching the foam they will use to extinguish fuel fires.

”The federal government has just come out here in relatively recent with a new product known at F3 that doesn’t have the PFAS compounds that the current foam has,” Lenss said.

For now, the current residents will rent the property from the airport, but they can only do that for up to three years.

