Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cool today but turning more mild to end the week, weekend rain chances look limited

Seasonal and sunny conditions are with us today with more mild air not far off in the forecast.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seasonal and sunny conditions are with us today with more mild air not far off in the forecast.

Following last night’s cold front, temperatures today will be cooler, kept in the low to mid-30s for afternoon highs under a mostly sunny sky. Northwesterly winds will also be of note, gusting to around 20 mph at times. This will lead to wind chills in the in the mid-20s at the warmest part of the day.

Late in the day, clouds will increase from the west but sunshine will return by tomorrow. Highs return to the low 40s tomorrow too, thanks in part to winds out of the south on the back side of a high-pressure system as it slides east.

Southerly winds continue to reinforce mild air late this week with mid to upper 40s Thursday into the weekend. A weak system late Friday could bring a few showers overnight that last into Saturday but with mild air in place, snow chances continue to evade us.

Our weather stays fairly quiet this week outside of a very small rain chance late Friday into...
Our weather stays fairly quiet this week outside of a very small rain chance late Friday into Saturday.(KCRG)

