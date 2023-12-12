Show You Care
Colder for Tuesday, but warming trend quick to follow

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll definitely be feeling more like winter for Tuesday, but temperatures will bounce back fairly soon afterward.

Highs today will be limited to the low to mid 30s behind a cold front that moved through overnight. A northwesterly wind, between 10 to 20 mph at times, will reinforce a colder air mass from Canada. Wind chills will likely only reach the mid to upper 20s at best during the afternoon, so be prepared for a cold one. That’s despite what should be mostly sunny skies for most of it, until clouds increase a bit later this afternoon and evening.

Wind chill values expected on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Wind chill values expected on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.(KCRG)

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, but those clouds should move on by mid-morning on Tuesday. We’ll also see a return to southerly winds, which will help push highs into the upper 30s and low 40s once again. This is the start of a warming trend that results in highs in the low to mid 40s from Thursday through the weekend.

Quiet weather will be the main story for most of the days in our 9-day forecast, though there is a chance for a few showers Friday night that could linger into parts of Saturday. Amounts would be light if these take place. Otherwise, no other rain or snow chances are out there.

Temperatures remain above normal in the 40s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

