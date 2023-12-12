Show You Care
Children’s Museum taking teacher award nominations

The Iowa Children’s Museum is taking nominations for the Robert E. Yager Active Learning Award. With the deadline on Friday, Dec. 15, winners get $100 for classroom expenses and a free field trip to the museum.
Children in a classroom (FILE)
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children Museum’s Robert E. Yager Active Learning award is granted to four Iowa teachers every year. While it celebrates only a few individual educators, the Museum wants it to raise awareness for all teachers.

Teachers are nominated for their ability to engage a classroom by using innovative activities and fostering an active learning environment. Nominees are also being graded on their ability to use innovative techniques to make an impact in the classroom.

Among other prizes, the winner is treated to a free trip to the Children’s Museum for their classroom along with $100 for classroom supplies.

“Educators are, I think, historically under recognized and so for us to be able to with the community’s support with Dr. Yager’s family’s support go to honor these educators is awesome,” Jeff Capps, executive director of The Children’s Museum, said.

Robert Yager, who the award is named after, was a professor of science at the University of Iowa and a longtime friend of the Children’s Museum. He passed away in 2019.

The awards perks are paid in part by Yager’s family trust.

Winners will be announced by surprise in their classrooms over January and February. They will also be invited to the Museum’s annual Gala in early March.

Click here to submit a nomination.

