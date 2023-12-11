Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. On Friday, Dec. 8, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Zelenskyy bought two luxury yachts, named Lucky Me and My Legacy, through proxies for more than $75 million. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.

With Congress in its final work week before leaving for the holidays, questions remain as to whether Republicans will be able to come to an agreement on any rounds of future funding for Ukraine or Israel without White House concessions on additional border security as illegal crossings surge. But any border package also runs the risk of alienating some Democrats.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during television interviews Sunday, given that " we are running out of funding " for the Ukrainians.

“This is a time to really step up because if we don’t, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he won’t stop in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police seek public's help locating missing teen
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Citrus Bowl Logo
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges

Latest News

Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
A deadly storm that brought devastating tornadoes in the South--has now made its way to the...
Deadly storms devastate south before heading northeast
At least nine people are facing charges after police say they chained themselves to doors at...
At least 9 facing charges after chaining themselves to doors at Kinnick Stadium
A TV screen shows an image of members of South Korean K-pop band BTS during a news program at...
BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service in South Korea