Working Iowa: ServiceMaster by Rice looks to add to team

Recovering from a disaster like a house fire or water damage isn't easy. A business in Hiawatha works to save belongings after tragedy.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Recovering from a disaster like a house fire or water damage isn’t easy. A business in Hiawatha works to save belongings after tragedy.

”They’re going through a tough time. So we try to make it as stress-free as possible and try to help them as much as we possibly can through the process,” said Chris Johnson, General Manager of Cedar Rapids ServiceMaster by Rice.

Now the company is looking to add to their team. They’ve been open for eight and a half years, first in Marion before Hiawatha. Days can be unpredictable, dependent on unpredictable circumstances.

“This time of year and this week we have close to five fires going on actively, and we have like three active water jobs,” Johnson explained.

The business is hiring fire and water technicians to join their growing team.

“We’d like to get three or four more people on board,” said Johnson.

Workers are on-call at times. This is typically their busiest time of year.

“Generally October until like February, but it’s been pretty active unfortunately is in regards to fires for us this whole entire year,” Johnson said.

It’s work Johnson calls rewarding.

“The happiness and the recognition from the customer that they’re happy that we are able to save as much as we could,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

