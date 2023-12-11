‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County’s Sheriff says this time of year the inmate population is typically down. But this year his jail is getting close to capacity - and arrests are down.

The Dubuque County jail has a capacity of 212 with just 181 of those spaces reserved with beds. As of Monday, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said they’re sitting at 172 inmates.

”That’s not really the best situation. You want to be in,” said Kennedy.

Sheriff Kennedy said while some inmates are violent offenders, many are not - but they live with serious mental illness. And with just two mental health institutions in the state, located in Cherokee and Independence, Kennedy says it’s not the most ideal situation.

“Do you think that the jail kind of serves as that [mental health institution] now that we don’t have a lot of those,” asked KCRG-TV9′s Emily Schrad.

“Absolutely. And I’ll be the first to say, we’re not very good at it. You know, we don’t have therapy services or anything like that,” said Sheriff Kennedy. “They just cannot get along in society. Unfortunately, they’re the type of people that are... they’re not really criminal enough where they should be here, but because of their violent nature and unpredictable behavior, they really can’t be anywhere else. And so we kind of end up being the dumping ground for them,” he said.

He said another reason they’re seeing an increased capacity is many times the inmates are also homeless.

”When you don’t have an address or where they when they can’t send you court mail, you’re more likely to be held,” said Kennedy.

Sheriff Kennedy added another reason he thinks they’re close to capacity is because of delays in the court from the pandemic.

“We didn’t have court for like four or five months and you know, so those cases all got backlogged unfortunately during that time when those cases were getting backlogged, people didn’t stop committing crimes. So it kind of, I think that we’re still kind of feeling the effects of that because it’s taking quite a while for some of these people to get to court,” he said.

He said there’s no clear solution for the overcrowding now, but Dubuque County attorney Scott Nelson said the two offices try to work together to get the population down.

“My office is able to go back, look at some people. Perhaps they’re on a misdemeanor. A simple misdemeanor with a 30-day jail sentence. They’ve been in for 32 days. Can we get something done?” said Nelson.

While the jail was built in 1974, with an addition in 2003, that edition was made to be able to have another level built on top.

However, both Nelson and Kennedy said they’re not quite there yet.

”I don’t know if we’re ready to do that just yet, because that’s a that’s a huge, huge pill to swallow. But every year that we delay on that, it’s just going to be more expensive. So it’s one of those things that, you know, how long do you want to sit on it before you address the problem?” said Kennedy.

Sheriff Kennedy said until they reach a point where they’re at capacity every day and shipping inmates to different counties, that’s when he says they’ll have to start looking at a more long-term solution.

However, Kennedy added while they can ship inmates to other county jails, that’s also a costly fix. At $65 dollars a day for one inmate, moving 10 for just one month would cost around $20,000.

