Waterloo Police make arrest in Sunday shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a shooting that took place in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest lying in the front yard next to the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance video and saw multiple individuals involved with the incident exiting a white Chevy Avalanche. Officials traced the vehicle back to Marqwane Shakeen Smith of Waterloo, who reportedly confirmed to investigators he was driving the vehicle at the time.

Smith was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

The investigation remains ongoing with more charges pending.

