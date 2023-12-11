Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Waterloo Police make arrest in Sunday shooting

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a shooting that took place in Waterloo...
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a shooting that took place in Waterloo early Sunday morning.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a shooting that took place in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest lying in the front yard next to the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance video and saw multiple individuals involved with the incident exiting a white Chevy Avalanche. Officials traced the vehicle back to Marqwane Shakeen Smith of Waterloo, who reportedly confirmed to investigators he was driving the vehicle at the time.

Smith was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

The investigation remains ongoing with more charges pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police: Missing teen located
Citrus Bowl Logo
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire

Latest News

Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
From Left to Right: Trudeau, Abdi, Moniz
Three men in Woodbury County Jail assault another inmate