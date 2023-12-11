Waterloo police investigating after shooting sends man to the hospital

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot multiple times in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man that had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest laying in the front yard next to the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.