Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Waterloo police investigating after shooting sends man to the hospital

Top Stories: December 11, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot multiple times in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man that had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest laying in the front yard next to the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police seek public's help locating missing teen
Citrus Bowl Logo
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges

Latest News

A historical site in Cedar Rapids is getting national recognition.
Brucemore voted in top 10 historic holiday home tours
A historical site in Cedar Rapids is getting national recognition.
Brucemore voted in top 10 historic holiday home tours
(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
Iowa City police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Top Stories: December 11, 2023
Top Stories: December 11, 2023