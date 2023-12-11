Show You Care
Villa Louis welcomed back people during the holidays for the first time in years

By Cole Kruztfield
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) -For the first time in years, a historic home in Prairie du Chien welcomed visitors for the holiday season.

Villa Louis wrapped up the Victorian Home for the Holidays event on December 10th.

Over Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10th, 100′s of people toured the house and got to see how people celebrated the holidays around the late 1800′s.

They also tried some food inspired by what the home’s original owners ate around the holidays.

“If people go away having learned something I think that’s good. There’s a lot of traditions that maybe help them understand their own traditions,” said Marcia Crowley who is a historic cook at Villa Louis.

The site will reopen for the season on May 22nd, 2024.

