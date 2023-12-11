SYC: Cedar Rapids family using light display to raise money for local pet rescue operations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family spends months preparing and setting up a massive light display each year, but this year they’re hoping their effort can help local pet rescue operations.

Jet Miller and her husband, Jim, live on Wells Lane on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Each year they build a new theme. This year they have a warm display, a North Pole display, and one dedicated to a large number of colorful lights.

“We have been working on it every day since Halloween,” said Jet.

Jet said it was an effort that has only continued to grow in popularity over the years.

“Last year we were on the limo tour, so we saw them come down,” said Jet. “We are also on Light Finder.”

With the traffic coming to see all they have to offer, they came up with the idea to add a free-will donation box to raise money for their favorite pet rescues.

“Last Hope Rescue, St. Cat Rescue, and then the Cedar Valley Animal Shelter,” she said. “We’d like to be able to help them out.”

Setting all of this up so others can enjoy a holiday light display takes time, but it was a passion they hoped would help another love of theirs: pets in need.

“I would hope that we can raise maybe about $1000 so that we can give each charity at least $300,” said Jet.

The display will be lit until at least Christmas.

“Take a few moments to get away from everyday stress,” said Jim.

They want people to appreciate the lights but also donate if they can.

“This is beautiful and breathtaking taking, and they appreciate just the beauty of it all,” said Jet.

