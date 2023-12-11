Several quiet days ahead with reasonable December temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of this week, with little in the way of impactful weather expected.

We’re starting off the work and school week with rather chilly temperatures. Expect 10s or low 20s as you head out the door, with a light breeze in spots pushing wind chills down into the high single digits or low 10s. Bundling up is a good idea today, especially early on. Clouds along and north of U.S. Highway 20 could be stubborn early on, perhaps persisting as late as around lunchtime. A few patches of fog could be found under or near those clouds, too, so watch out for that early on. By afternoon, sunshine should be pretty common everywhere, with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold front moves through tonight, bringing a band of clouds with it. Moisture is limited here, so precipitation looks unlikely. The front will shift winds back to the west-northwest, then northwest, as we go through the night. This will provide a reinforcing push of cooler air from Canada. Lows overnight dip into the low to mid 20s, with highs on Tuesday held back to the low to mid 30s. A bit of a northwest breeze will likely make it feel like the 20s at best during the afternoon, with sunnier skies early being replaced by cloudier tones later on.

Quiet will be the theme for most of the rest of the 9-day forecast. Winds will be fairly light, with Wednesday and Thursday featuring a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will also rebound and push toward readings about 10 degrees above normal in the low to mid 40s by Thursday into the weekend. A storm system will pass near the region on Friday into Saturday, but the chance for precipitation has trended even lower over the past few days of new weather data. Thus, our forecast only includes a slim chance for showers on Friday night, and that’s about it.

Temperatures turn a little cooler for the start of next week, but will still be a bit above normal for mid-December.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.