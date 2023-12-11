Quiet and seasonal this week, very few rain or snow chances coming up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The week ahead will be quiet and seasonal without concern of impactful weather and temperatures staying near or even slightly above average.

Today, clouds continue to lift northward, with skies becoming mostly sunny and all of eastern Iowa able to enjoy mostly sunny skies for the balance of the afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 30s north and lower 40s south.

Highs today will reach the low 40s for many in eastern Iowa with a mostly sunny sky overhead. Those in the far north, where clouds hung on a little longer this morning, will be a bit cooler. (KCRG)

A cold front tonight passes through, but with limited moisture available it should pass through dry and only bring a few clouds with it. You’ll also notice a slight drop in afternoon highs tomorrow, falling to the low to mid 30s. Winds will pick up a touch behind this too, gusting around 20 mph our of the northwest, reinforcing the cooler air for the day. Clouds begin to increase in the afternoon ahead of another disturbance but again precipitation evades the area.

By midweek, highs return to the upper 30s. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s to end the workweek and last into the upcoming weekend., 10 degrees above normal for mid December During this time, winds are generallly light and out of the south with continued sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times. Friday will feature the most clouds in the next several days. A storm system will pass near the region late Friday into Saturday, but the chance for precipitation has trended even lower over the past few days of new weather data. Thus, our forecast only includes a slim chance for showers on Friday night, and that’s about it.

Temperatures later this week return to the mid 40s, about 10 degrees above normal for mid December. (KCRG)

Temperatures turn a little cooler for the start of next week, but will still be a bit above normal for mid-December with quiet weather and limited rain or snow. While Christmas is still a ways off and it is too early to say for certain, mild air and limited precipitation in long-term outlooks suggest we’ll have a brown, rather than white, Christmas in eastern Iowa this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.