Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave northeast occurred Monday evening.

Iowa DOT says that the entrance ramp from H Avenue Northeast is partially blocked because of emergency vehicles.

Details are sparse, but officials recommend finding an alternate route while emergency crews work on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

