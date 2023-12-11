Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave northeast occurred Monday evening.
Iowa DOT says that the entrance ramp from H Avenue Northeast is partially blocked because of emergency vehicles.
Details are sparse, but officials recommend finding an alternate route while emergency crews work on the scene.
