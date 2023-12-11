Show You Care
Marion Giving Tree to help students in need

With Christmas just two weeks away, businesses across eastern Iowa are giving back.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Goldfinch Tap and Eatery is holding a drive to collect presents for families in need.

Customers have over the next two days to donate to a giving tree in the store, the tree will have wish lists and tags from students and their siblings. This is the giving tree’s third year.

Organized by the Marion Independence School District, it’s a project where businesses in Marion pitch in to help roughly 900 kids.

Gifts range from board games to clothes. Some students have even opted to ask for gifts for their families, like gift cards for gas or groceries.

For the workers here at the restaurant, they’re happy to be a part of a giving community.

“Being able to partner with our local school and being able to help them out, it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Taylor Lillibridge with Goldfinch said. ”I’m a former kindergarten teacher and I have seen firsthand families in need during the holiday season.“

Once all the toys are collected, helpers from the school district will deliver the gifts directly to the students’ houses.

Guests have until Tuesday, Dec. 12 to swing by the Goldfinch Tap and Eatery to donate.

The restaurant will have other festive events over the next two weeks.

