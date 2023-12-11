Iowa truck driver still missing two weeks later

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A truck driver in Wall Lake, Iowa is still missing, two weeks after investigators found his semi-truck abandoned in the middle of the road.

David Schultz, 53, was carrying a load of pigs to a hog buying station in Sac City.

However, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office says he never made it to that location.

His wife, Sarah Schultz, reported him missing on Nov. 21.

The office released key information in the case this weekend, saying Schultz hasn’t legally gone through any U.S. border crossings.

Schultz’ family is looking for answers, and asking anyone who has any information to come forward.

For the last two weeks, officials and dozens of volunteers have searched more than 100,000 acres looking for Schultz.

“They’ve kinda switched gears now, they’ve searched over 100,000 acres, and kinda getting to believe he’s not in the area,” David’s wife Sarah Schultz said.

Sarah Schultz said she can’t believe the amount of people who have reached out with prayers and donations.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.