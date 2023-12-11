Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Boone County Deputy has pled guilty in regards to the death of his own police dog.

According to a search warrant, Dallas Wingate said he put his K-9 officer in his department truck on September 2nd. He said he discovered Bear the dog dead about 22 hours later in the truck, which had temperatures over 100 degrees.

Wingate resigned a few days after being placed on leave.

As part of the plea deal, Wingate will no longer be charged with killing a police dog.

He still faces up to two years in prison and a $8,540 fine.

