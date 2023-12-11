Families compete in annual gingerbread house decorating contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families got to work decorating gingerbread houses for the return of the NewBo City Market’s gingerbread house-making competition today.

Armed with icing and gum drops, teams competed to see who could create the best gingerbread home.

There were two rounds, one for families, and one for adults only.

This is the third year for the competition.

The winners walked away with prizes., but organizers say events like this are about more than just the winnings.

”If you look behind me, it’s just families spending quality time together, having a good time, but also with a little bit of competition. Doesn’t that bring out the best in all of us,” said Nolan Henkle, director of programming and events at Newbo City Market. “We just want to create special places to be for the people of Cedar Rapids.”

Henkle also said that Metro High School will be making a model of the NewBo City Market expansion out of gingerbread. That can be viewed in the market in the next coming weeks.

