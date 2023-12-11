Eastern Iowa businesses see slower holiday season

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in the retail industry predicted a slower holiday shopping season this year, and businesses in Eastern Iowa are seeing that play out.

“I think this year, things have died down a little bit,” said Zoe Olson, a stylist at Evereve in Coralville.

Kathy Holmes, the manager at The Funky Zebras Coralville, agreed. “I would say down a little bit compared to last year. Last year, I feel December was a constant busyness.”

Last month, the National Retail Federation projected holiday sales would grow by 4% this year, when last year they grew 5.4 percent.

“Black Friday, believe it or not, was fairly slow,” said Olson.

“We were really busy on Small Business Saturday, which was very supportive and very nice to have, but you expected Black Friday to be a lot busier,” said Holmes.

Student loan repayments restarted this October after a three-year pause because of COVID. Moody’s, a financial services company, said in a recent report that student loan repayments could be part of what is impacting spending along with inflation and higher interest rates.

“In the past month, from the end of November to December, we’ve actually seen a decrease in sales from the fall, fall was really a big time for shopping,” said Olson.

Slowed growth is still growth, though. The National Retail Federation reported a record 200.4 million people shopped during the holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday.

