Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Eastern Iowa businesses see slower holiday season

Leaders in the retail industry predicted a slower holiday shopping season this year, and businesses in Eastern Iowa are seeing that play out.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in the retail industry predicted a slower holiday shopping season this year, and businesses in Eastern Iowa are seeing that play out.

“I think this year, things have died down a little bit,” said Zoe Olson, a stylist at Evereve in Coralville.

Kathy Holmes, the manager at The Funky Zebras Coralville, agreed. “I would say down a little bit compared to last year. Last year, I feel December was a constant busyness.”

Last month, the National Retail Federation projected holiday sales would grow by 4% this year, when last year they grew 5.4 percent.

“Black Friday, believe it or not, was fairly slow,” said Olson.

“We were really busy on Small Business Saturday, which was very supportive and very nice to have, but you expected Black Friday to be a lot busier,” said Holmes.

Student loan repayments restarted this October after a three-year pause because of COVID. Moody’s, a financial services company, said in a recent report that student loan repayments could be part of what is impacting spending along with inflation and higher interest rates.

“In the past month, from the end of November to December, we’ve actually seen a decrease in sales from the fall, fall was really a big time for shopping,” said Olson.

Slowed growth is still growth, though. The National Retail Federation reported a record 200.4 million people shopped during the holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
The driver of a semi truck has died after a crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin on Friday morning.
Victim identified in I-80 crash
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Krampus
5th Realm Haunted house brings Krampus to Eastern Iowa
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

SYC: Cedar Rapids family using light display to raise money for local pet rescue operations
SYC: Cedar Rapids family using light display to raise money for local pet rescue operations
Eastern Iowa businesses see slower holiday season
Eastern Iowa businesses see slower holiday season
SYC: Cedar Rapids family using light display to raise money for local pet rescue operations
SYC: Cedar Rapids family using light display to raise money for local pet rescue operations
Tarris Reed Jr.'s 19 points leads Michigan's hot 2nd half, Wolverines top Iowa 90-80