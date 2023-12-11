Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police seek public's help locating missing teen
Citrus Bowl Logo
Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges

Latest News

FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents
Waterloo police investigating after shooting sends man to the hospital
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims