Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A crash in Wapello County on Sunday has claimed the life of an Ottumwa resident and injured 3 others.

Tristan Zimmerman, age 37, was traveling westbound on Highway 34, just west of the Highway 16 Interchange when his 2008 Ford F150 drifted off onto the north shoulder. Zimmermon lost control and the vehicle entered into the north ditch overturning. Zimmerman was ejected. The vehicle came to rest upright in a farm field.

The passengers in the vehicle, 32-year-old Shayla Zimmerman and two minors, were transported to area hospitals. The two minors were transported to Ottumwa Regional Hospital while Ms. Zimmerman was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The three passengers were wearing a seatbelt. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

