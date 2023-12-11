Cody Johnson to perform at Great Jones County Fair

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - County music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next year.

Fair organizers made the announcement on social media, saying Johnson will perform with Randall King at 8 p.m. on July 20, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Click here for more information.

Organizers also announced last month that Lainey Wilson will perform at the fair.

The 2024 fair will run from July 17 through July 21.

