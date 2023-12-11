Cody Johnson to perform at Great Jones County Fair

Show You Care
Top Stories: December 11, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - County music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next year.

Fair organizers made the announcement on social media, saying Johnson will perform with Randall King at 8 p.m. on July 20, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Click here for more information.

Organizers also announced last month that Lainey Wilson will perform at the fair.

The 2024 fair will run from July 17 through July 21.

