Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 67-58. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark once again earned the Big Ten Player of the Week honor, after another dominating performance against the Cyclones.

Clark scored 35 points, had 5 assists, and 9 rebounds, marking her 41st game recording over 30+ points. She also added herself to the top-10 NCAA all-time scoring list after eclipsing 3,000 points.

Clark has earned the Big Ten Player of the Week honor 21 times, second-most in conference history behind former University of Iowa player Megan Gustafson.

The Hawkeyes head to Des Moines for a neutral site matchup against Cleveland State inside a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT). The game will be broadcast on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

