Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Brucemore voted in top 10 historic holiday home tours

A historical site in Cedar Rapids is getting national recognition.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A historical site in Cedar Rapids is getting national recognition.

Brucemore Mansion has been voted one of the “Top 10 Best Holiday Historic Home Tours” in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.”

The mansion has earned a spot on the list for the past three years.

People can enjoy special holiday programming from Thanksgiving through New Years that showcases the holiday decor and historic charm.

Currently, special artifacts from Brucemore’s collection bring past Christmas stories to life.

There are also new audio elements and readings of diary entries describing holiday celebrations.

There are two holiday tour options for people to enjoy.

Jennifer Beall welcomes us to Brucemore for the holidays! Find out how you can tour the historic mansion to see the magic for yourself.

