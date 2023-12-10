Wartburg comes up just short against North Central in NCAA semifinal
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 3 Wartburg football team fell in a heartbreaker as No. 1 North Central earned the 34-27 victory in the Division III NCAA playoff semifinal on Saturday.
The Knights rallied from being down 20-0 to take a 27-26 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals were able to put together another scoring drive within the final 5 minutes of the game.
Wartburg finishes the season with a 13-1 overall record.
