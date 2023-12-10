Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Toys for Tots to hold drop-off to bring toys to kids in need

Riverside, Iowa (KCRG) -On December 9th, Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and the Washington County & Johnson County Toys for Tots will hold their inaugural ‘Pack-The-Truck’ event.

It will be in front of the event center at the casino from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can bring books, games, and toys for children up to 15 years old.

They will go to kids in need across Johnson & Washington County.

The following players from the University of Iowa baseball, soccer, and wrestling teams will also meet people who drop off items.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. baseball player Brody Brecht, and wrestling’s Drake Ayala and Brody Teske will be at the event.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. soccer players Josie Durr, and Kelli McGroaty will be at the event.

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort has also announced that it is giving $500,000 to the Swarm Collective.

