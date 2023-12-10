A Quiet Week Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We started the day off with mostly cloudy skies. As we rolled into the afternoon hours, the clouds decreased and we were left with mostly sunny skies. Highs however only made it into the 20s and 30s.

Overnight Lows will be in the teens & 20s (KCRG)

As we head into the evening hours, we will stay mostly clear with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Highs on Monday will be back into the upper 30s - low 40s. (KCRG)

We will warm up with Monday with lots of sunshine with highs going back into the upper 30s and low 40s before a front pushes through dropping yet again for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s once again.

This takes us into the second half of the workweek where we start a gradual warmup.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday, we will go back into the mid to upper 40s and that trend will continue throughout the weekend.

In terms of precipitation, the only chance of any precip will be Friday and that’s a very small chance. Plenty of sunshine will be the rule for the next several days.

