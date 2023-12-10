Show You Care
Independence man arrested for drug and child endangerment charges

Top Stories: December 10, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, December 9th, 26-year-old Jack Klein was arrested by Independence Police. Klein was a suspect in a child endangerment investigation after the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services told the Independence Police Department about a child ingesting THC on Sunday, November 19th.

After obtaining a search warrant, the home was searched. During the search, multiple controlled substances and drug equipment were found. Therefore, Klein has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms. Klein was also charged with Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Injury, his second offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

