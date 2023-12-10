Show You Care
Holiday market highlights area artists

An Iowa City non-profit is helping to support area artists this holiday shopping season.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City non-profit is helping to support area artists this holiday shopping season.

Summer of the Arts is holding its annual Holiday Thieves Market at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel. The group took over the Holiday Thieves Market in 2019 from the University of Iowa which had put on the market for 50 years. This year, the organization is trying to incorporate more artists than in years past.

Over 80 artists are participating in the market this weekend. Roughly 60 of the artists are based out of Iowa. The rest are from various other places in the mid-west. This year, over 20 artists are new to the market.

Artists sell everything from painted canvases to handmade cutting boards and glass garden decor.

Admission is free, but donations help to support the other events that Summer of the Arts hosts, including the Iowa Arts Festival.

”This is a way to support creativity and that’s very important to Summer of the Arts. Obviously, we want to support the arts in any way we can,” Lisa Barnes, executive director of Summer of the Arts, said. ”Everything you find here is going to be handmade. It’s going to be something that’s truly unique. It’s a great opportunity for those last-minute holiday gifts.”

The market continues tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and will wrap up at 4:00 p.m.

