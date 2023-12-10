Show You Care
Flurries, wind both wind down but colder air stays

Colder air continues to pour into the region, with temperatures getting closer to normal for this time of year.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds remain blustery on Saturday evening, reinforcing the colder air mass for at least a few more days.

Expect winds to gradually diminish overnight, along with the amount of low cloud cover in the area. A few flurries or light snow showers may yet fall before the clouds exit, but impacts from those should be very minimal. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s, but wind chills for a start on Sunday will likely be in the upper single digits or low 10s with enough of a breeze left over.

A cold Sunday is likely, too, despite what should be a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will be held to the low to mid 30s, which is pretty close to normal for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

Things stay quiet as the work and school week kicks off, with temperatures varying from the 30s to low 40s at times. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s. A storm system approaches the region toward next weekend, providing only a slight chance for a few showers from Friday into Saturday.

