Dubuque County shed destroyed after fire

Top Stories: December 10, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County shed was destroyed after a fire on Sunday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashbury Fire Department, the Centralia Fire Department, the Key West Fire Department, and the La Motte Fire Department all went to 8273 Feeney Road after receiving a report of a structure fire.

William Brune said that he left his tractor plugged in overnight to keep the inside of the machine shed warm. When his dogs woke him up the next day he learned that the shed was on fire. The shed and the equipment inside were a total loss with an estimated value of 200,000 dollars. No one was injured during the incident.

