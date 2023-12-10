Show You Care
Chilly on Sunday with a mild week ahead

Chilly on Sunday with a mild week ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s gray and colder this morning with clouds and temperatures in the 20s and 30s, much colder than it was yesterday morning.

Sunday & Sunday Night

Clouds will gradually decrease today with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds won’t be as high today, coming out of the northwest at up to 20. Overnight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows in the teens and 20s.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

This week will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s through Wednesday. Warmer air is forecasted to return by the end of the week with highs in the mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain comes on Friday and Saturday. However, the chance is minimal for now.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

