Asbury fundraiser clears students’ school lunch debts

Parents and school officials held a fundraiser to clear school lunch debt for students in the Dubuque Community School District.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents and school officials on Saturday held a fundraiser to clear the debt for students in the Dubuque Community School District who ended the semester with a negative school lunch balance.

All the tips received from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Asbury Eagles Club were going to pay off those negative school lunch balances.

“We have six principals in the area bartending, we had our superintendent here bartending,” Robin Hoerner, one of the organizers, said.

This was the first year for the fundraiser, and the fund it contributes to is pretty new, too, only about a year and a half old.

“During COVID, lunches were free for our students in the district. And so when that grant ended, then we did have some families that were struggling to pay those bills,” Chelsea Cox, executive director for the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, said. Cox said, before COVID relief and the new fund that followed it, families who couldn’t pay for a hot meal option at lunch were stuck with the bill, and students with a negative balance were given the “alternative” option for lunch, usually a sandwich.

“They had to figure out a way to pay it,” Cox said. “Our schools, of course, are not going to keep students from eating. So [the debt] would just keep growing and growing and growing.”

Hoerner is a local business owner who had the idea for this year’s fundraiser.

“Every year our family does something to give back to the community,” Hoerner said. “We wanted to do something different this year. We wanted to have a big impact.”

Eight local businesses matched the tips received Saturday afternoon. Cox said $5,000 would take care of all students in the district who currently have a negative balance. The lunch raised over $6,000. Leftover money will go toward future negative balances.

“I just think Santa has the best job at this time of year and for us to be able to play Santa for just even a couple hours and give back to the kids, it’s just wonderful,” Hoerner said.

