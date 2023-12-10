Aisle of Lights tradition returns to Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A tradition that started back in 19-80 is back once again in Coralville Sunday. The city’s annual Aisle of Lights is set to illuminate starting at 5:00 PM Sunday, but there’s much more holiday cheer for people to partake in beforehand.

Starting at noon, Iowa River Landing will host their holiday open houses.

People can enjoy holiday events like horse and carriage rides, an elf hunt and of course Santa.

Then at 4:30 kids can enjoy crafts and hot chocolate and cookies at the Fireside shelter at S.T. Morrison Park and see Santa’s sleigh, an ice sculpture and a live reindeer at city hall.

Those are just few of the holiday events happening throughout the day.

Kelly Hayworth, Coralville City Administrator said it’s great seeing the kids and families embracing the holiday spirit.

”It really started in one neighborhood. One lady started doing Aisle of Lights on her cul-de-sac, and she put luminaries out there, and that grew and it grew and it grew. And it’s just a great way for people to come together as a community,” he said.

